Burna Boy Protests Police Brutality At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Clash Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Check out this moving performance of 'Monsters You Made'...

*Burna Boy* protested violence by Nigerian police at the BET Hip Hop Awards last night (October 27th).

The Nigerian star has been a prominent activist during the recent protests, and was appalled by the use of state violence.

Performing his song 'Monsters You Made' at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, the clip used footage of Coldplay's Chris Martin, who supplies backing vocals.

It's a powerful performance, one that finds Burna Boy speaking his truth to an audience of peers - it ends with his fist raised, calling for an end to police brutality.

The clip closes with a list of innocent Nigerian people killed by SARS, and during the recent protests.

Watch the performance below.

