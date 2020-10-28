Dodgers' Justin Turner Pulled From World Series After Positive COVID-19 Test, Controversy Ensues After He Returns to Field to Celebrate
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner received a positive Coronavirus test result during the final game of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night (October 27) and was pulled from the game after the result was received. However, later on during the game, the 35-year-old third baseman returned to the field to celebrate with his [...]
Los Angeles County's chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested..
What I'm Hearing: Our MLB insider Bob Nightengale breaks down what's next for the Dodgers and Justin Turner after it was found he had a positive COVID-19 test... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy •NYTimes.com •TMZ.com •New Zealand Herald
