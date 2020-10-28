Cecilia Chiang, Who Revolutionized American Chinese Food, Dies At 100
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (
18 minutes ago) In 1961, Chiang opened San Francisco's The Mandarin, a high-end Chinese restaurant that served authentic fare. Today, her DNA is all over American Chinese food, from P.F. Chang's to Panda Express.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!
Houston’s Asiatown is known for its incredible food. But few places are as iconic as Sinh Sinh. The family-owned Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been around for several decades and serves Chinese..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:51 Published 2 weeks ago
Bang Bang Shrimp To Go? Chinese Takeout Customers Blow Up ATM
Newser reports three men in Philadelphia ordered food to go at the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant. While they were waiting, they blew up an ATM in the establishment. The explosive device..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago
Girl Enjoys her Chinese Food
This girl ordered Chinese food for herself. She displayed it on her plate, put a bit of everything on the fork, dipped it into the sauce, and stuffed it in her mouth. She drank some juice and had a..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:52 Published on September 11, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this