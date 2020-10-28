Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cecilia Chiang, Who Revolutionized American Chinese Food, Dies At 100

NPR Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
In 1961, Chiang opened San Francisco's The Mandarin, a high-end Chinese restaurant that served authentic fare. Today, her DNA is all over American Chinese food, from P.F. Chang's to Panda Express.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ! [Video]

Sinh Sinh is famous for its Chinese BBQ!

Houston’s Asiatown is known for its incredible food. But few places are as iconic as Sinh Sinh. The family-owned Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been around for several decades and serves Chinese..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:51Published
Bang Bang Shrimp To Go? Chinese Takeout Customers Blow Up ATM [Video]

Bang Bang Shrimp To Go? Chinese Takeout Customers Blow Up ATM

Newser reports three men in Philadelphia ordered food to go at the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant. While they were waiting, they blew up an ATM in the establishment. The explosive device..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
Girl Enjoys her Chinese Food [Video]

Girl Enjoys her Chinese Food

This girl ordered Chinese food for herself. She displayed it on her plate, put a bit of everything on the fork, dipped it into the sauce, and stuffed it in her mouth. She drank some juice and had a..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Cecilia Chiang, Who Brought Authentic Chinese Food to America, Dies at 100

 With her famed Mandarin restaurant in San Francisco, she enticed diners with the dishes she grew up with, leaving the American chop suey and chow mein era far...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this