joe johnson Bill Maher says Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'should've quit' under Obama: She didn't 'take the hint' ⁦@billmaher⁩ Hindsight is 20-20 3 minutes ago Tony Bonetti Bill Maher says Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'should've quit' under Obama: She didn't 'take the hint' https://t.co/hE1hPwz5Rn https://t.co/dVP0JGWaCr 3 minutes ago YouAreWelcome RT @Chris_1791: Bill Maher says Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'should've quit' under Obama: She didn't 'take the hint' https://t.co/s4gEA1mrzU via @f… 4 minutes ago David Ramsden-Wood If I ever get back on @LinkedIn, I was planning “The 7 Deadly Hot Takes” and this was going to be the first. https://t.co/XHl1r5W1j9 20 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Bill Maher says Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'should've quit' under Obama: She didn't 'take the hint' https://t.co/s4gEA1mrzU via @foxnews 26 minutes ago JoanHathaway Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Bill Maher Slams Democrats As ’Loser Party,’ Says Ginsburg ’Should… https://t.co/zMr8Iqqm9K 2 hours ago Joe Kulys Bill Maher Slams Democrats As ‘Loser Party,’ Says Ginsburg ‘Should Have Quit’ During Obama Presidency ... https://t.co/qDiq7rr9E3 5 hours ago PRAISE THE KING’S BLOOD Bill Maher Slams Democrats As ‘Loser Party,’ Says Ginsburg ‘Should Have Quit’ During Obama Presidency #SmartNews https://t.co/oKR6ZB1eR1 7 hours ago