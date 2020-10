Kim Kardashian faces criticism for throwing large birthday party amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way: a big party on a private island. Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid... 👓 View full article