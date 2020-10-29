Jay Cutler Seems to Endorse Donald Trump for 2020 President
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Jay Cutler appears to have endorsed Donald Trump for President in the upcoming 2020 election. The 37-year-old former NFL quarterback – who is currently in the middle of a divorce from his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari – reposted a note written by golf legend Jack Nicklaus after he endorsed Trump for another term. Jay posted, [...]
President Donald Trump's fourth Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is not winning any popularity contests among the president's aides. In a jaw-dropping exchange Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Meadows said bluntly, 'We are not going to control the pandemic.' A Trump campaign adviser said there is...