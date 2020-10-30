Fox News Interviews ‘Suburban Mom’ Voting for Trump, Fails to Reveal Her Past as GOP Senate Staffer

As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators.
Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports Trump offered a mortifyingly dismissive introduction to the state's vulnerable GOP senator, Martha...
Unlike in decades past, Republicans in Texas were on shaky ground on Election Day. The state, which typically is among the worst for turnout in the U.S., has seen a record surge of voters -- many who..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45Published