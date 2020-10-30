Global  
 

Fox News Interviews ‘Suburban Mom’ Voting for Trump, Fails to Reveal Her Past as GOP Senate Staffer

Mediaite Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Fox News' Martha MacCallum interviews suburban mom 'writer' on panel of women voting for Trump, fails to disclose her past as GOP staffer for Sen. Rick Santorum
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me.

Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me. 00:43

 As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators. Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports Trump offered a mortifyingly dismissive introduction to the state's vulnerable GOP senator, Martha...

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable Election [Video]

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable Election

Unlike in decades past, Republicans in Texas were on shaky ground on Election Day. The state, which typically is among the worst for turnout in the U.S., has seen a record surge of voters -- many who..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published
President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids [Video]

President Trump and VP Pence make final stop in Grand Rapids

Tuesday is Election Day. Therefore, candidates are doing their best to speak with every single state and community.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 36:10Published
NV GOP and Trump campaign lawsuits in Clark County [Video]

NV GOP and Trump campaign lawsuits in Clark County

NV GOP and Trump campaign lawsuits in Clark County over election rules and procedures.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:22Published

