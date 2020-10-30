Global  
 

Royce Da 5’9 In Complete Disbelief After Lil Wayne Shows Donald Trump Support

SOHH Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Royce Da 5’9 In Complete Disbelief After Lil Wayne Shows Donald Trump SupportDetroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is going to need a moment of clarity. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his thoughts – and disbelief – of rap superstar Lil Wayne appearing to fully endorse President Donald Trump just days away from the presidential election. Royce 5’9 Checks Lil Wayne The Motown legend went […]
