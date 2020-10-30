Royce Da 5’9 In Complete Disbelief After Lil Wayne Shows Donald Trump Support

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump trails Biden in national poll from UMass Amherst



A new national poll from UMass Amherst shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 9% lead over President Donald Trump – a margin that the poll indicates Trump is unlikely to make up before Election.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:00 Published 4 hours ago Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem



Waving U.S. flags and beeping their horns, a car convoy carrying Republicans living in Israel, made its way on Tuesday to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in a show of support for Donald Trump and his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:22 Published 3 days ago Poll: Biden Has Slight Lead Over Trump In Florida



CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll shows half of likely voters support Joe Biden while 48 percent support Donald Trump. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this