Lil Pump Vows To Leave United States Based On Election Results

SOHH Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Lil Pump Vows To Leave United States Based On Election ResultsDetermined to take the crown as hip-hop’s biggest Donald Trump supporter, Miami rapper Lil Pump says he’ll leave the United States if Trump isn’t re-elected President. Lil Pump Supports Trump Not long after Lil Wayne stepped into the token pro-Trump rapper spot vacated by 50 Cent and Kanye West (contrary to what Eric Trump believes, […]
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots 00:42

 For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being rebutted by election officials. Now, Business Insider reports Trump told supporters at a closed-door...

