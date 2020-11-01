Lil Pump Vows To Leave United States Based On Election Results
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Determined to take the crown as hip-hop’s biggest Donald Trump supporter, Miami rapper Lil Pump says he’ll leave the United States if Trump isn’t re-elected President. Lil Pump Supports Trump Not long after Lil Wayne stepped into the token pro-Trump rapper spot vacated by 50 Cent and Kanye West (contrary to what Eric Trump believes, […]
