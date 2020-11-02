7 UK Rap Projects That Slipped Under Your Radar This Summer Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Over the last few years, British rap has undoubtedly reached higher heights and has seen many artists we all know and love from across the board, all garner global attention and bag spots in the Official Charts. Championing British talent as we know it, there are many hidden gems behind the mainstream mask that cannot go un-noticed.



Over the course of what’s been a very challenging summer for the majority us, many rap projects were released that may have slipped under your radar, and so to make it a little easier, we have selected seven impressive bodies of work for you to re-cap!



- - -



*Fox – ‘Isolation’*



Hailing from Birmingham, *Fox *is best known for his indisputable wordsmith and un-blemished storytelling ability which has seen him turn the heads of many worldwide. Posing as one of the most highly respected rappers to emerge from the 0121, the Birmingham-native treated his supporters to a highly awaited full-length mixtape titled, ‘Isolation’.



Consisting of 14 tracks and clocking in at just over 40 minutes long, this striking body of work is an honest and vulnerable account; exploring our current climate, Fox’s mental health, relationships, the trials and tribulations he’s faced, his growth and much more, ‘Isolation’ is enriched with determination and hunger from start to finish.



Opening up the project with ‘Letter 2 My Fans’, Fox sets the tone for what’s to come, addressing his supporters with a straight-talking and genuine approach; the mixtape takes you on a journey through Fox’s life, from the hard-hitting and menacing sounds of ‘Titan’ to the laid-back and atmospheric vibrations of ‘Smart & Attractive’ – Fox has covered it all!



- - -



*UKNWN – ‘22’*



Posing as an artist to watch this coming year, the mysterious yet slick figure otherwise known as UKNWN, is one of many rappers that are carrying the torch for the ever-growing ‘Trap Wave’ sound.



Born and raised in London, his signature balaclava is a representation of all the outcasts around the world of whom he claims to identify with. Enriched with glossy backdrops that are brimming with 808’s and head-bopping rhythms, ‘22’ is an 8-track EP that solidifies his potential and all-round artistry. Featuring pre-released tracks ‘Adele’, ‘Bussdown’ and ‘To the Moon’, alongside impeccable production from a slew of talented individuals including Honeywoodsix, Jaime La Cree, Jay Youngs and Cagebeats, this EP followed up from his 2018 release of ‘LEPER’



. Highlighting his growth not only musically but as a person, the Relentless Records-signee made a striking return with ‘22’. Perfect for those late-night drives around the city, his auto-tuned vocals, infectious flows and memorable wordsmith compliment the instrumentals seamlessly, and is without a doubt a must-listen!



- - -



*Lavida Loca – ‘2 Sides’*



Standing as one of most promising female rappers to arise from British rap, *Lavida Loca*, displays her straight-talking, no-nonsense and gritty sound in her six-track EP named ‘2 Sides’. As evident as it may seem, this project unveils two sides to the South-Londoner’s story that in turn impact each other. Proving her versatility with features from C.S and Miss Lafamilia, the female force has previously expressed being brought up in a man’s world and wastes no time in greeting you with a barefaced and fearless story in the form of ‘2 Sides’.



Boasting her ability to keep you captivated throughout, Lavida Loca swiftly switches up the fearless vibrations in ‘Farmer’, a feel-good and up-beat offering that see’s the flourishing emcee flex her vocals and catchy flows.



Although this EP only clocks in at 20 minutes long, her female prowess leaves you wanting more, posing as an all-round quality project that flaunts her potential, growth, versatility and indisputable artistry - Lavida Loca is one to watch!



- - -



*ARTAN – ‘Chasing Dragons’*



Growing up listening to an array of UK rap legends including Benny Banks, Joe Black and Ghetts, ARTAN is best known for lacing emotive and raw lyricism in with melodic instrumentals. Paving a lane of his own, it’s hard to box the West London native in, spread across various genre-defined boundaries, earlier this year he dropped off his ‘Chasing Dragons’ EP.



ARTAN is one of the many driving creatives that strive to do things independently, and in doing so has garnered an ever-growing and hungry fan base. Posing as a stand-out track from the EP is ‘Whym I High’, currently sitting at 450,000 views on YouTube alone, this track delves deeper into his anxieties and thoughts acting as a diary and release for his late-night queries. Letting his dynamic and impeccable wordsmith speaks for itself, you can tell ARTAN has studied music thoroughly.



Spread across 10 tracks with a feature from emerging rapper Chris Rich, ‘Chasing Dragons’ enables ARTAN to sit centre-stage from start to finish. Delving into deeper issues over a variety over slick backdrops, this EP is a must-listen!



- - -



*Finn Foxell – ‘Talk Is Cheap’*



Finn Foxell, a new artist for many, but the West London emcee has been around for quite some time. Turning the heads of many, ‘Talk Is Cheap’ is brimming from start to finish with an assortment of diverse textures that seamlessly merge into one immaculate body of work. Shining a bright light on his versatility, his laid-back cadence doesn’t take away from the immersive and relatable messages he conveys throughout.



From jazz-influenced backdrops to acoustic-led and Spanish-felt licks, not to mention the 2-step rhythms, Finn Foxell isn’t one to shy away from sound; his effortless verses and wordsmith lay fittingly against any given vibration and ‘Talk Is Cheap’ only solidifies this.



Posing as one of the many faces that sit at the forefront of ‘underground’ rap in the U.K., the rising MC has built a cult-like following over the years and for good reason. Dubbed as an artist to watch this 2020 by Complex, Finn Foxell has only exceeded everyone’s expectations, proving himself as a force to be reckoned with!



- - -



*Rushy – ‘Stress 3’*



Rushy, known for his explosive hit ‘Trippidy Trap’, earlier this summer made a striking return with his debut EP named, ‘Stress 3’. Spread across seven tracks with features from fellow S3 collective member RomyJo and KO, not to mention the eclectic production courtesy of Honeywoodsix, Guillermo, Apostle and more.



Having built a reputation for his playful wordsmith, memorable hooks and flavoursome personality, Rushy has managed to pack exactly this within 21 minutes of straight heat. Featuring pre-released tracks ‘S3 Way’ and ‘Faces’ alongside RomyJo, on tracks like ‘Streets Again’ he pays ode to his hustle on the streets, a lyrical contrast to the fluttering instrumental.



Turning down the energy-driven sounds of ‘Trippidy Trap’ for more intimate and subtle backdrops, Rushy’s personality glimmers throughout from beginning to end. Dismantling the ‘one-hit wonder’ stereotype, Rushy explores his authentic sound and artistry in the ‘Stress 3’ EP.



- - -



*Nafe Smallz – ‘Goat World’*



A name that is often associated with the more mainstream side of Rap is Nafe Smallz. Although a prominent name with the UK rap game, the Luton native unleashed a 14-track mixtape titled, ‘Goat World’ earlier on this summer. Featuring a slew of boast-worthy guests including M Huncho, Nines, Young Adz, Wretch 32, Miraa May, SAFE, Chip, Wretch 32 and Deno, Nafe Smallz is best known for spearheading the ‘Trap Wave’ genre; a refined combination of melodic vocals and seamless instrumentals.



Following up from his 2019 release of ‘Good Love’, ‘Goat World’ embodies all the contributing factors and elements that have seen him assemble both British and American supporters. Glimmering from head to toe with fluid productions and his signature auto-tuned vocals, this mixtape is filled with bangers fit for your playlists!



From the sun kissed sounds of ‘Ocean Deep’ alongside rap veteran Wretch 32, to the unblemished vibrations of rolling 808’s courtesy of Quincy, alongside M Huncho on ‘Part Of The Plan’ – ‘Goat World’ is a quality body of work that can’t be missed!



- - -



Words: *Elle Evans*



0

