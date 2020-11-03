|
|
Prince Philip believed Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal exit ‘would be damaging to the monarchy': book
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Prince Philip supported Meghan Markle before she and her husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of the British royal family, author Ingrid Seward claims.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
Meghan Markle Will Do a Royal First 00:58
Meghan Markle might be a royal, but she is also an American living in the United States and will presumably exercise her right to vote. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|