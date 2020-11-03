Bella Hadid Slams Lil Pump for Endorsing Donald Trump
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Bella Hadid is calling out rapper Lil Pump for voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The 24-year-old model reposted a photo that the 20-year-old rapper posted on his Instagram account promoting Donald Trump. Bella is a Joe Biden supporter and has posted about her support of him in the past. Bella wrote, “This [...]
Bella Hadid is calling out rapper Lil Pump for voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The 24-year-old model reposted a photo that the 20-year-old rapper posted on his Instagram account promoting Donald Trump. Bella is a Joe Biden supporter and has posted about her support of him in the past. Bella wrote, “This [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this