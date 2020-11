You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count



President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes. (11-4-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:42 Published 2 hours ago Constitutional law expert on Trump campaign's lawsuit



We spoke with Constitutional Law expert Professor Robert Sedler from Wayne State University's law school about the lawsuit the Trump campaign has filed challenging the vote counting in Michigan. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:54 Published 4 hours ago Trump campaign files lawsuit in Michigan to stop vote counting



The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to stop counting votes in Michigan, arguing they haven't been able to get access to numerous counting locations. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:10 Published 4 hours ago

