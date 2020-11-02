Global  
 

What's in a name? Everything, Kamala Harris tells America

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is turning the final stretch of her campaign to the threshold of American political history into a teaching moment on accurate pronunciation as an expression of common courtesy and a nod to respecting world cultures.

Harris' first name Kamala has long been mispronounced in US...
 Kamala Harris shot back at Republicans who refuse to pronounce her name correctly, like President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue.

