Axios Pushes GOP Propaganda to Bully Joe Biden Into Surrendering on Cabinet Picks — Which He Should Ignore

Mediaite Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Axios Pushes GOP Propaganda to Bully Joe Biden Into Surrendering on Cabinet Picks — Which He Should IgnoreAn Axios report with a misleading headline suggests former Vice President Joe Biden is reconsidering his cabinet picks in light of Republican Senate wins, but the only attributed source is one connected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
