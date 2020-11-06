Global  
 

Sean Hannity Rejects Fox News’ Projection of Trump Losing Arizona: Any Call ‘Has Been Premature’

Mediaite Friday, 6 November 2020
Despite his own network's repeated insistence to the contrary, Sean Hannity believes the Fox News projection of Joe Biden winning Arizona was made too soon.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden 00:36

 As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call, and that's become a problem. CNN reports the issue has become a bone of contention between the news...

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 [Video]

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Sean Hannity Falsely Claimed Ilhan Omar Engaged In Voter Fraud [Video]

Sean Hannity Falsely Claimed Ilhan Omar Engaged In Voter Fraud

Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity has pushed another baseless claim/ He has stated that Rep. Ilhan Omar engaged in voter fraud on Election Day. Omar's tweet about same-day voter registration was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Fox News Stars Keep Undermining the Network's Arizona Call for Biden

 Multiple Fox News personalities seemed to parrot the Trump campaign’s line that the network’s Arizona call was premature, wrong, or...
Upworthy

Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for Biden

Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for Biden Donald Trump was reportedly livid with Fox News on Tuesday night, after the conservative news network declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Fox News was the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsmax

Fox’s Chris Stirewalt Defends Calling AZ for Biden Amid Pushback, Warns of ‘Dark Cloud on the Horizon for Trump’

 The Fox News Decision Desk was first to call Arizona for *Joe Biden* Tuesday night, a projection that's good news for Democrats but one that a number of people...
Mediaite


