Sean Hannity Rejects Fox News’ Projection of Trump Losing Arizona: Any Call ‘Has Been Premature’

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona.
But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call, and that's become a problem.
CNN reports the issue has become a bone of contention between the news...
During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News..