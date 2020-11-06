Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Rapper King Von has died after a violent confrontation ended in gunfire. According to Atlanta Police, a deadly shootout occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 outside the Monaco...
Rapper King Von has died after a violent confrontation ended in gunfire. According to Atlanta Police, a deadly shootout occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 outside the Monaco...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources