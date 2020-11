Anderson Cooper Says He Regrets Calling Trump a Flailing ‘Obese Turtle’: ‘Not the Person I Really Want to Be’ Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

CNN's *Anderson Cooper* expressed some regret Saturday for some heated election night comments he made bashing President *Donald Trump*. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like