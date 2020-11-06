Global  
 

CNN's Anderson Cooper describes Trump as 'an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun' after the president ranted about the election from the White House podium

Business Insider Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
"It's sad and it is truly pathetic," Anderson Cooper said when reacting to Trump's speech riddled with conspiracies and grievances about the election.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’

Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’ 01:38

 Even as ballots were still being counted, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again falsely claimed he won the U.S. election and that Democrats were trying to "steal" the election from him.

