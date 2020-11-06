Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Stephen Colbert's furious monologue after Trump's 'desperate attack' on democracy

Mashable Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump's outrageous, sad, and dangerous statements made in the White House briefing room on Thursday night have left us in some kind of [DEL: obese turtle :DEL] shellshock. Standing at the podium, the president repeated baseless, false claims of election fraud as Joe Biden's standing in key battleground states continued to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like