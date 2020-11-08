Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fake New York Post Cover Telling Trump ‘You’re Fired’ Goes Viral — Here’s the Real One

Mediaite Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Fake New York Post Cover Telling Trump ‘You’re Fired’ Goes Viral — Here’s the Real OneThere's an image circulating on Twitter that purports to be the New York Post giving President *Donald Trump* the "you're fired" treatment. There's just a slight problem: it's fake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: 'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah on the plastic surgery scene in Utah

'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah on the plastic surgery scene in Utah 02:04

 "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is getting real about plastic surgery in Utah.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency [Video]

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City [Video]

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Must credit: @shaynuh_l Supporters of Joe Biden hold spontaneous celebrationsin New York City after he beat Donald Trump in a tense race for the WhiteHouse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Actor Walter Masterson gives speech in celebration of Biden's victory [Video]

Actor Walter Masterson gives speech in celebration of Biden's victory

Actor and blogger Walter Masterson gave a speech at Columbus Circle, New York City, in celebration of Biden becoming America's 46th president on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published