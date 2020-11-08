Dave Chappelle Calls Out White People That Don't Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue - Watch
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle got very real during his Saturday Night Live monologue. While hosting the show on Saturday (November 7), the 47-year-old comedian addressed Donald Trump‘s White supporters who don’t wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, while giving them a lesson in Black history. “You don’t even want to wear your mask because it’s oppressive? Try [...]
Dave Chappelle got very real during his Saturday Night Live monologue. While hosting the show on Saturday (November 7), the 47-year-old comedian addressed Donald Trump‘s White supporters who don’t wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, while giving them a lesson in Black history. “You don’t even want to wear your mask because it’s oppressive? Try [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources