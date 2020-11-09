Arjun Kapoor: We will be able to have a basic get-together in Diwali
Arjun Kapoor will not be able to spend Diwali with his family and close friends this year. He will be in Dharamshala where he is shooting his next, a horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam.
Arjun confirms saying, "I am not going to meet my friends and family this Diwali and I will...
