Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arjun Kapoor: We will be able to have a basic get-together in Diwali

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Arjun Kapoor will not be able to spend Diwali with his family and close friends this year. He will be in Dharamshala where he is shooting his next, a horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam.

Arjun confirms saying, "I am not going to meet my friends and family this Diwali and I will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like