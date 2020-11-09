Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr. Finds This Suspicious

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. has a big suspicion – TMZ Netflix has done it again! – Just Jared Jr Does Nicki Minaj have a nanny – DListed Tom Parker has some news – TooFab Mike Pence has some thoughts – Towleroad Disney+ has a new series that many are excited about – Just Jared Jr
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets 00:36

 Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure [Video]

Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:56Published
'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor [Video]

'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor

A new report by Politico reveals Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle joked about her sex life and made lap dance and hot tub party offers at fundraisers. According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper [Video]

Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Corbyn And The Tyranny Of Correctness

Corbyn And The Tyranny Of Correctness Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon Liberal film maker Michael Moore, who in 2016 predicted Donald Trump’s electoral victory, is again interfering with...
WorldNews