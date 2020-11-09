Donald Trump Jr. Finds This Suspicious

Monday, 9 November 2020 () Donald Trump Jr. has a big suspicion – TMZ Netflix has done it again! – Just Jared Jr Does Nicki Minaj have a nanny – DListed Tom Parker has some news – TooFab Mike Pence has some thoughts – Towleroad Disney+ has a new series that many are excited about – Just Jared Jr
Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity..
A new report by Politico reveals Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle joked about her sex life and made lap dance and hot tub party offers at fundraisers. According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle..
Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the..