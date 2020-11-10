Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release, Laxmii. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving the final touch to the actor's make-up for the Bam Bholle song in the film.

"Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Laxmmi' [Video]

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Laxmmi'

The Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now on Saturday, Akshay released the spooky new poster of the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published
Akshay Kumar resumes shooting for 'Prithviraj' [Video]

Akshay Kumar resumes shooting for 'Prithviraj'

Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for the upcoming historical, Prithviraj. This was confirmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film. #AkshayKumar

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:33Published
Akshay Kumar drops 'Bell Bottom' teaser [Video]

Akshay Kumar drops 'Bell Bottom' teaser

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday took to social media to drop the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Akshay plays the role of raw agent in the film.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published