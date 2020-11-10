Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release, Laxmii. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving the final touch to the actor's make-up for the Bam Bholle song in the film.
"Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my...
