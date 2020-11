Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.



After playing Grindelwald in the first two "Fantastic Beasts" movies, Depp last week announced that he has been forced to exit the franchise after he lost his case against The Sun that published an...