Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Japan Today Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros said. Mikkelsen, 55, who is…
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise 00:26

 Warner Brothers has announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. Mikkelsen will take over the role of villainous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The movie, due for release on July 15, 2022, is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden,...

