Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros said. Mikkelsen, 55, who is…
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros said. Mikkelsen, 55, who is…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources