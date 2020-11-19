Global  
 

Johnny Depp's Possible 'Fantastic Beasts' Replacement Mads Mikkelsen Calls Casting a 'Rumor'

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Mads Mikkelsen is reacting to the rumor that he is taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp in the third Fantastic Beasts movie. “Oh, that is on the rumor basis as we speak,” Mads told IGN. “So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I’m waiting for that [...]
 Mads Mikkelsen is "waiting for a phone call" about 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3' and insisted claims he will take over as Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp are just "rumours".

