The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Hints at Future Baby Plans With Dale Moss

E! Online Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Clare Crawley has babies on the brain. The reality star dished on her future plans with fiancé Dale Moss during the couple's sit-down interview with Chris Harrison. When asked...
News video: Tayshia Adams Shares Why She Was 'Hesitant' To Take Over 'The Bachelorette'

Tayshia Adams Shares Why She Was 'Hesitant' To Take Over 'The Bachelorette' 01:00

 After Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged during last week's episode of "The Bachelorette", Tayshia Adams is set to take over on Tuesday night. However, she told "Good Morning America" that she had mixed feelings about becoming the leading lady halfway through the season.

