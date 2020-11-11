Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Fantastic Beasts 3" - cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jessica Williams, Dan Fogler

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
*Release date :* November 12, 2021
*Synopsis :* As with the first two films, the third will take place on new continents, exploring wizarding cultures across the globe. ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Third Day - Making Of [Video]

The Third Day - Making Of

The Third Day - Making Of Featurette - HBO We need to leave this place. The cast and crew of The Third Day discuss what it took to bring the limited series to life. #HBO #ThirdDayHBO Created by..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:27Published
Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed [Video]

Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed

Eddie Redmayne has confirmed they've started working on the third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie again for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published