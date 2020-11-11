AC/DC Share Hard Rock Rattler 'Realize' Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The band's new album 'Power Up' lands this Friday (November 13th)...



*AC/DC* have shared their bruising new song 'Realize'.



The Australian legends are back, with their first album after the passing of co-founder and rhythm guitarist extraordinaire Malcolm Young.



Album opener 'Realize' is their latest single, and it's a sign of what to expect on the record - pure, undiluted AC/DC.



The band's boogie roots are intact, while the slashing guitar riffs have an electrical appeal all of its own.



Brian Johnson's vocal races into the upper registers, while retaining the feral bite of those prime 80s stadium fillers.



Basically, its rocks. Check out 'Realize' below.



'Power Up' will be released on November 13th.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The band's new album 'Power Up' lands this Friday (November 13th)...*AC/DC* have shared their bruising new song 'Realize'.The Australian legends are back, with their first album after the passing of co-founder and rhythm guitarist extraordinaire Malcolm Young.Album opener 'Realize' is their latest single, and it's a sign of what to expect on the record - pure, undiluted AC/DC.The band's boogie roots are intact, while the slashing guitar riffs have an electrical appeal all of its own.Brian Johnson's vocal races into the upper registers, while retaining the feral bite of those prime 80s stadium fillers.Basically, its rocks. Check out 'Realize' below.'Power Up' will be released on November 13th.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TROLLSTOPIA Season 1 - Clip - Poppy and Val's Rock Battle



TROLLSTOPIA Season 1 - Clip - Poppy and Val's Rock Battle Poppy and the Snack Pack try to become rebel rockers in an attempt at getting the Hard Rock Trolls to value the friendship and harmony of.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:52 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Testing Site At Hard Rock Stadium Reopens



After being closed due to Tropical Storm Eta, coronavirus testing has resumed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:14 Published 1 day ago Construction Of Hard Rock Casino In Gary Continues, But Questions About Its Future Remain As Pandemic Rages On



Hard Rock wants to hire hundreds of people for their new Gary casino, set to open in the early spring, but with COVID hospitalizations on the rise, all bets are off on what a grand opening could look.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:44 Published 2 days ago

