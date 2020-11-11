Nate Silver Defends Polls Amid Heavy Criticism for 2020 Misses: ‘I’m Amazed That Polls Are as Good as They Are’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Good Question: Why Were Election Polls So Wrong?



Going into the election, several polls made it seem like Joe Biden had the race all locked up -- but those numbers didn't pan out in many states. Heather Brown talks to a polling expect to find out why.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:54 Published 1 day ago Pollster Nate Silver To Critics: "F*%# You!"



Before election day, polls universally showed Joe Biden beating Donald Trump is a massive landslide. Then, election happened and the vote count is much closer. Biden was predicted to win Florida,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls



Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42 Published on September 26, 2020