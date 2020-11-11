Global  
 

Scarlett Johansson Debuts Her Wedding Band After Marrying Colin Jost

E! Online Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson is a married woman, and has the bling to prove it. In October, the Avengers star wed Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update host Colin Jost in an intimate wedding...
