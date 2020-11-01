Colin Jost Debuts Wedding Ring on 'SNL' After Marrying Scarlett Johansson! Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Colin Jost is showing off his new bling! The 38-year-old Weekend Update co-host debuted his new wedding ring on Saturday Night Live after marrying Scarlett Johansson earlier this week. Also during the Weekend Update segment, Colin‘s co-host Michael Che briefly mentioned Colin and the 35-year-old actress’ nuptials. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with this [...] 👓 View full article

