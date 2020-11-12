GOP Sen. James Lankford Promises to ‘Step In’ If Biden Isn’t Getting NatSec Intel Briefings by Friday: ‘This Needs to Occur’ Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

GOP Sen. James Lankford promises to 'step in' if President-Elect Joe Biden isn't getting national security intelligence briefings by Friday: 'This needs to occur' GOP Sen. James Lankford promises to 'step in' if President-Elect Joe Biden isn't getting national security intelligence briefings by Friday: 'This needs to occur' 👓 View full article

