GOP Sen. James Lankford Promises to ‘Step In’ If Biden Isn’t Getting NatSec Intel Briefings by Friday: ‘This Needs to Occur’
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
GOP Sen. James Lankford promises to 'step in' if President-Elect Joe Biden isn't getting national security intelligence briefings by Friday: 'This needs to occur'
GOP Sen. James Lankford promises to 'step in' if President-Elect Joe Biden isn't getting national security intelligence briefings by Friday: 'This needs to occur'
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources