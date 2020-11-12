Global  
 

President Trump's Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Yet another person connected to Donald Trump‘s election party is now testing positive for coronavirus. Corey Lewandowski, who recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, now has coronavirus, AP reported Thursday (November 12). He said he believes he was infected [...]
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Corey Lewandowski Has COVID

Corey Lewandowski Has COVID 00:29

 Senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told CNN on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports that Lewandowski has been part of Trump's inner circle for years. Currently, he is part of a legal effort to overturn election results in several key battleground...

