Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest Mansion Search for Fire After Reports of Smoke

HNGN Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest Mansion Search for Fire After Reports of SmokeThe home of Hollywood actor Denzel Washington was visited by the fire department. Reports of massive smoke coming from his mansion in California was called in.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Fire crews respond to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home amid reports of smoke

Fire crews respond to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home amid reports of smoke 00:54

 Fire crews rushed to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home on Wednesday night to respond to reports of smoke billowing from the property.

