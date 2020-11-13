Global  
 

Lil Uzi Vert + Future’s Pluto x Baby Pluto Album Finally Arrives

SOHH Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert + Future’s Pluto x Baby Pluto Album Finally ArrivesAtlanta rapper Future and Lil Uzi Vert are keeping fans waiting no more. The hip-hop pair have come through on the highly-anticipated rollout of their new Pluto x Baby Pluto album. Future’s Pluto x Baby Pluto Album Following mounted anticipation, Future and Uzi hit the green light on the project heading into Friday. The project […]
Future and Lil Uzi Vert Release New Album Pluto x Baby Pluto: Listen

 The two rappers’ surprise new album arrives with a Hype Williams-directed video for “That’s It”
New Music Friday — New Singles From Future W/ Lil Uzi Vert, 3ohBlack W/ Lil Baby, Lil Mosey, Lil Nas X & More

 In the Friday the 13th edition of New Music Friday Ski Mask The Slump God makes his return alongside Cordae, 2 Chainz links with Kanye West and Brent Faiyaz and...
