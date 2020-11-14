Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's a Dharamshala Diwali for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Malaika Arora

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
It's a Dharamshala Diwali for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Malaika AroraThe Pataudi family - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur - along with family friend Malaika Arora have jetted off to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali this year. Bebo and Malaika shared moments from their Diwali festivities on social media and they sure look like they're having fun!

Wishing everyone a Happy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Asif Basra death: Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute

Asif Basra death: Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute 01:37

 Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra. Basra, who featured in several popular films including "Jab We Met", "Kai Po Che!" and web series "Paatal Lok", was found dead in a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kareena, Malaika snapped at private terminal [Video]

Kareena, Malaika snapped at private terminal

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday was snapped by the shutterbugs at Mumbai's private terminal.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:36Published
B-town divas clicked in Mumbai [Video]

B-town divas clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan bring out their fashion game [Video]

Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan bring out their fashion game

Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area on November 09. She was seen in teal blue shade skirt-crop top and paired it with white sneakers. On the other side, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Diwali 2020: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur enjoy bonfire on chilly night in Dharamshala

 Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a video with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan ringing in Diwali in Dharamshala.
DNA

Kareena Kapoor Khan dishes out details on Saif Ali Khan and her Diwali celebrations this year

 Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Mumbai, whereas Saif Ali Khan is shooting for 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala.
DNA

Kareena Kapoor opens up on celebrating Diwali with Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet this year

 Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Talking about the film, we all know that it is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.
Bollywood Life