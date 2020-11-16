Global  
 

Aubrey O'Day Says Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Leak Explicit Photos of Her

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Aubrey O’Day revealed that her ex Donald Trump Jr. allegedly threatened to leak personal photos of her. If you don’t know, the former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Donald Trump‘s TV series The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011 and she has claimed that she had an affair with the president’s son Trump Jr. [...]
