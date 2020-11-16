Aubrey O'Day Says Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Leak Explicit Photos of Her
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Aubrey O’Day revealed that her ex Donald Trump Jr. allegedly threatened to leak personal photos of her. If you don’t know, the former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Donald Trump‘s TV series The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011 and she has claimed that she had an affair with the president’s son Trump Jr. [...]
On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued with voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect...
Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's..
[NFA] Scuffles and violence broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters on Saturday (November 15) night, hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo..