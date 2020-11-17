Global  
 

Georgia Sec of State Speaks Out: Lindsey Graham Implied That I ‘Look Hard and See How Many Ballots You Can Throw Out’

Mediaite Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Georgia Secretary of State *Brad Raffensperger* appeared on CNN Monday night to talk about the attacks he's gotten from fellow Republicans and to clarify a stunning claim he made about his conversation with Senator *Lindsey Graham*.
