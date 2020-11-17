Shekhar Kapur starts rehearsals with Hollywood star Emma Thompson for his next
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he has begun prepping for his upcoming directorial featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. The film would mark Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett starrer drama "Elizabeth: The Golden Age". Kapur said he is excited to start working on...
