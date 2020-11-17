Shekhar Kapur starts rehearsals with Hollywood star Emma Thompson for his next Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he has begun prepping for his upcoming directorial featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. The film would mark Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett starrer drama "Elizabeth: The Golden Age". Kapur said he is excited to start working on... 👓 View full article

