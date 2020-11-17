Jesy Nelson Announces Extended Time Off From Little Mix
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Jesy Nelson is taking a break from Little Mix activities. The 29-year-old girl group member made a statement, via the group, on Tuesday (November 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesy Nelson “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment [...]
