Jesy Nelson Announces Extended Time Off From Little Mix

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Jesy Nelson is taking a break from Little Mix activities. The 29-year-old girl group member made a statement, via the group, on Tuesday (November 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesy Nelson “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment [...]
News video: Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix?

Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix? 00:55

 Jesy Nelson is taking an "extended" break from Little Mix due to "private medical reasons".

