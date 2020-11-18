Jordan Alexander & Whitney Peak Get All Dressed Up Filming 'Gossip Girl' in NYC Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak are hard at work filming Gossip Girl! Jordan rocked a red dress and black leather jacket while filming with Whitney – in a shimmering orange dress – on Tuesday afternoon (November 17) in New York City. Also seen on set was Eli Brown, who looked handsome in a dark orange [...] 👓 View full article

