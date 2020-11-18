Mariah Carey's Christmas Special 2020 Announces All-Star Celeb Lineup!
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Mariah Carey‘s Christmas special has an all-star celeb lineup! The special, titled Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, will be debuting on Apple TV+ on December 4, 2020. Be sure to check it out! The special will feature Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Mariah’s [...]
