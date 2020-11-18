Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SCOOP: Unearthed Videos Show Joe Biden Speaking Candidly About Whether or Not to Prosecute Trump

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
SCOOP: Unearthed Videos Show Joe Biden Speaking Candidly About Whether or Not to Prosecute TrumpNBC News made waves with an anonymously-sourced report on President-elect Joe Biden's thoughts about prosecuting President Donald Trump, but we've got videos that cover the same territory from a single named source: Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally

Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally 00:32

 On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued with voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US [Video]

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win [Video]

PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy [Video]

India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published