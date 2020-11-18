SCOOP: Unearthed Videos Show Joe Biden Speaking Candidly About Whether or Not to Prosecute Trump
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () NBC News made waves with an anonymously-sourced report on President-elect Joe Biden's thoughts about prosecuting President Donald Trump, but we've got videos that cover the same territory from a single named source: Joe Biden.
On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C.
The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued with voter fraud.
Business Insider reports that Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect...
Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh..