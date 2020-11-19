Michael Shannon Joins Brad Pitt in New Movie 'Bullet Train'

Global  
 

Michael Shannon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming movie Bullet Train! It has been announced that the 46-year-old two-time Oscar nominee will be joining the new assassin movie starring Brad Pitt, THR has confirmed. David Leitch, who directed Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, will be directing the action thriller that also stars Joey [...]
