An Owl Stowed Away On The Rockefeller Christmas Tree!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
There was a stowaway on the Rockefeller Christmas Tree – a tiny owl! The Saw-wheat owl was found in the branches of the tree by the staff as it was delivered to the Big Apple this week, and he’s now recuperating from his big trip at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center. The bird, apparently, couldn’t part [...]
