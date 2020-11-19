Akshay Kumar files Rs 500 crore defamation suit against YouTuber Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of crores against a YouTuber who brought up his name while spreading fake news.



Akshay has served a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against a YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui, who brought up his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.



Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

