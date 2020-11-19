Global  
 

All We Want For Christmas Is Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Special Featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Thursday, 19 November 2020
All we want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey--and we're getting it! As if the overnight transition from Halloween to November (officially the holidays, in Carey's world)...
News video: Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News

Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News 01:29

 With the holidays just around the corner, Mariah Carey announced a Christmas special for Apple TV+, featuring a cast of stars and a companion soundtrack.

